Extra sprinkling of Christmas magic in the afternoons at Attingham Park this December

Afternoon visitors to Attingham Park, the popular National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, will experience an extra sprinkling of Christmas magic as the festive period gets underway.

Photo: National Trust/ Jayne Gough.

Until Sunday 7 January, a new light projection display will take place in the Stables Courtyard at Attingham daily between 3pm and 6pm (excluding Christmas Day.) The projection along one wall of the courtyard will feature a series of animated snowdrops ‘falling’ from the sky and down the wall on to the floor.

Experience and Visitor Programming Manager Flora Holdsworth said: “We’re delighted to be adding an extra touch of Christmas magic to winter afternoons at Attingham. As the light levels drop lower in the afternoons, the courtyard will come to life with gently falling snowflakes to welcome those arriving and leaving after 3pm.

“The afternoon is the best time to enjoy the thousands of twinkling fairy lights draped around the courtyard, paths and on the decorated Christmas trees, and this light projection is the icing on top of the Christmas cake this year!”

The light projection has been created by Andy McKeown, Shropshire based new media light and sound artist, animator and programmer.

Skate Attingham: Festive Eco-Rink

Visitors arriving later in the day will be able to enjoy a variety of activities on an afternoon visit, including, booking a skating session for ‘Skate Attingham: Festive Eco-Rink’. Taking place daily from noon with the last session at 4.30pm, this ‘first’ for Attingham will take place in the Outer Courtyard at the back of the Mansion. The eco-rink surface is made from synthetic acrylic and offers a fun experience for visitors to enjoy a session gliding across the surface. The eco rink will be sheltered, ensuring a festive experience regardless of the weather this Christmas.

Booking is strongly advised for Skate Attingham. Each skate session lasts for 30 minutes and is suitable for children aged five years upwards, or those wearing infant size 8 shoes. Tickets cost £4 per child and £8 per adult, family tickets available (admission charges to the outdoors at Attingham also apply for non-members of the National Trust).

‘All that Glitters’ in the Mansion

Afternoon visitors can also pre-book for the 2.30pm – 4pm arrival time for ‘All That Glitters’ in the Mansion (Saturday 2 December – Monday 1 January, visitors can enter any time within the arrival window of 2.30pm-4pm).

This year the Mansion at Attingham, will be filled with themed festive decorations that will explore stories of illusion, deception, and material possessions. Sorrel Poulton, Senior Collections and House Officer at Attingham said, “Visitors are invited to look beyond the glitz and glamour to find out what really mattered to the people of Attingham. While exploring two floors of historic rooms filled with stunning themed Christmas trees and decorations, celebrating the hidden depths of Attingham.”

‘All that Glitters’ in the Mansion is open until Monday 1 January (excluding Christmas Day) for pre-booked ticket holders, with three timed entry sessions a day. Tickets for the Mansion are free for members of the National Trust and under 5s, admission charges apply for non-members.

Bookings for the Mansion and Skate Attingham can only be made via the website nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham or by calling the Central Booking Line on 03442 491895 (not at the property).