Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation period extended

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation period has been extended offering residents, businesses and stakeholders more time to review and provide feedback on development proposals for the borough.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation has been extended until 31 Jan 2024. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Responding to requests, the planned 11-week consultation period has been extended by an extra two-and-a-half weeks, to Wednesday 31 January, providing more opportunity for people to share their opinions, following the festive season.

The announcement comes as the draft Local Plan consultation reaches its halfway stage, with more than 4,500 people having visited the consultation website to view the proposals.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan sets out what development could happen and where until 2040 and asks residents, businesses and other stakeholders to have a say on how they want the borough to work for them. The draft Plan focuses on ensuring a good mix of homes for all types of people, protecting public green spaces and the environment, regenerating borough centres and market towns, helping older people in the community to live well, attracting new businesses and jobs, and supporting climate friendly development.

With sites for over half the homes needed between now and 2040 already granted planning permission, the draft plan seeks to deliver 8,800 further new homes. As the number of new homes being built in the borough peaked at just under 1,500 in 2022, this draft Local Plan proposes a reduction in development numbers.

To date, three public drop-in sessions have been held around the borough, with further public information sessions and meetings with town and parish councils planned over the coming weeks.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: “The draft Local Plan consultation is about identifying what development should happen and where ensuring this meets the needs of our population now and in the future too.

“It presents a wide range of options and proposals for new development sites, not all of which will ultimately be required, so it’s important that people get involved and have their say so their views can be considered when we create the final plan for our borough for the next twenty years.

“So far, more than 4,500 people have visited the website to see the proposals, and we’ve held a number of drop-in public information sessions around the borough. We have more of these scheduled, where planning experts will be on hand to answer questions and explain the draft Local Plan further.

“As these sessions continue, we’ve listened to the feedback we’ve been getting, and have extended the consultation closing date further into the new year, to give people more time to have their say.”

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation is now open until 5pm on Wednesday 31 January 2024. The draft Local Plan can be viewed, and feedback left online at www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk

Printed copies of the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan can also be viewed, and feedback left at libraries at Southwater, Newport, Wellington, Dawley, Madeley, Stirchley and Oakengates, and at community centres in Brookside, Donnington Wood, Madeley, Sutton Hill, Hadley and Woodside.