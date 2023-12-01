Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service issues plea following three fatal collisions

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has today urged the public to take care on the roads after firefighters attended three fatal collisions in one week.

The service has attended three fatal crashes since Friday 24th November in Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

In total crews have been called to more than 40 collisions throughout November.

Road Safety Officer James Sutherland said: “We have seen some extremely tragic collisions in recent weeks both in Shropshire and our neighbouring counties and our deepest sympathies go out to everyone involved in these incidents.

“Nationally the majority of serious crashes involve people; using a mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or not driving with due care and attention.

“Please keep this in mind when driving and look at our website for more road safety advice.”

Safety Advice

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service urged people to follow its general road safety advice:

– Stay within the speed limit

– Adjust your speed for poor weather conditions

– Ensure your vehicle is fit to drive every time you get behind the wheel

– Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

– Do not use your phone while driving

– Always wear a Seat belt



– Be a good passenger and do not distract the driver