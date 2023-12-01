School uniform exchange aims to help Shrewsbury families with Christmas costs

A Shrewsbury insurance broker has launched a school uniform exchange to support families with rising costs – especially with Christmas around the corner.

Staff member Tom Prevett with some of the school uniforms

The team at Howden Insurance in High Street is inviting parents and children to the branch to collect the school uniform supplies they need, as well as donate any items they no longer have use for, for free.

Some of the high-quality items available to exchange include school jumpers, shirts, skirts, and trousers, as well as PE kits in a wide range of sizes.

- Advertisement -

Chris Beane, Branch Manager at Howden Shrewsbury, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, affecting energy bills, housing costs and food prices, many families are facing tougher financial pressures – especially at Christmas.

“School uniforms are a significant expense each year, but prices have risen considerably. And, when you couple this with kids’ growth spurts, moving into a new year or a new school, and the potential for lost property, the cost can quickly add up.

“We’re always looking for ways to support our local community, and the school uniform exchange made perfect sense in the current circumstances. It’s an initiative that’s free to use, hopefully reducing costs for families, as well as clothing waste.

“We hope it alleviates some anxiety for parents and provides a useful resource for everyone in Shrewsbury.”

Research shows that in 2023, the estimated cost of a full school uniform can set parents back a staggering £230 – up 21% from just five years ago. What’s more, two out of five parents are buying a full uniform each school year.

In some cases, emblazoned uniforms are a requirement, but many parents also say they feel a social pressure to opt for these versions, even though they’re pricier.

Anyone in Shropshire is welcome to participate in Howden Insurance’s school uniform exchange, whether to donate or pick-up items whenever they are needed.

To take part in the school uniform exchange at Howden Insurance, which was formerly known as A-Plan, visit the branch between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays, or between 9am-12pm on Saturday, or contact 01743 455900 to find out more.