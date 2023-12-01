-0.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 1, 2023
County Lib Dems welcome London rail link proposal

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s Liberal Democrats have warmly welcomed the prospect of a Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway that could serve Shrewsbury and Gobowen with a direct rail link to London.

There are currently no services from the North Shropshire constituency direct to London, and Shrewsbury remains one of the worst served amongst larger towns in the region for service regularity.

The proposal could see daily services by 2025, with more details to be announced in January 2024.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“One of the main issues on the doorstep here in North Shropshire is the lack of decent public transport links. A new link between Wrexham, Gobowen, Shrewsbury and London is very good news, and will bring an important improvement to our links with other areas.

“This is also an exciting prospect for Oswestry, which is set to be connected to Gobowen by rail in the coming years. They could see the benefits of additional services to Shrewsbury and Wrexham as well as to London Euston, making the case for reopening the line even stronger.”

Alex Wagner, Shrewsbury councillor, added:

“For many years, Shrewsbury’s services to the rest of the West Midlands and down to London have been really lacking. It is very positive to see an initiative being taken to get us up to the service level a town of our size needs.

“Local Liberal Democrats will be giving any measures to improve local rail services our full support both on the ground and on the council, and look forward to working cross-party to help make this materialise.”

