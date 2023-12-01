-0.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 1, 2023
Christmas elf adds to town’s festive magic

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A mischievous Christmas elf has taken pride of place in the public-facing front window of a charity’s town centre headquarters.

The mischievous Christmas elf has taken pride of place in the window of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin
“He’s not shy. In fact, our little elf is nothing if not elf-aware,” said Heather Osborne, chief executive of local charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

In his striking red and white outfit, the diminutive fellow is part of the Shrewsbury Elf Trail.
You’ll find him in the window of the charity’s offices in Bellstone, just across the road from the Loopy Shrew.

“It’s that time of year again when Father Christmas’s most mischievous scout elves come to life,” said Heather. “And there’s a chance to win £100 into the bargain!”

The charity’s window display is also shining a festive spotlight on volunteering opportunities with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, and the importance of its befriending and telephone buddies services that offer companionship to older people who might otherwise be feeling lonely and isolated, said Heather.

“So why not join us – and the good people of the Original Shrewsbury team who’ve organised the trail – and seek out and find these pint-sized North Pole residents as they spread Christmas cheer and get into all sorts of antics across Shrewsbury?

“And do pop in and say hello to us and find out about the amazing range of services we offer.”

Families taking part in the Shrewsbury Elf Trail will be able to discover elf locations at originalshrewsbury.co.uk/elves. And they are encouraged to take pictures and share a photo of their favourite elf and tag Original Shrewsbury for a chance to win a £100 voucher for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.

