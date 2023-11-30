Success for Telford College creative students at textile design competition

Telford College students have won a string of awards at a textile design competition, organised by the Shrewsbury Drapers Company.

Pictured are Ben Jones, Holly Kershaw, Gaynor Bowen – Master of the Shrewsbury Drapers Company, Libby Davis and Flossie Durston

The first year BTEC level three art & design extended diploma students were invited to submit entries for the annual competition, which was this year themed around ‘East Meets West’.

All the winning entries formed part of a 10-day public exhibition, held at Shrewsbury Library in Castle Gates.

The competition was open to all residents and students aged 16 and over in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Herefordshire, Powys, Monmouthshire and Wrexham.

The Telford College students who were recognised included 16-year-old Holly Kershaw, a former Telford Priory School student, who was named joint winner of Jackie Ryan Memorial Award for her work featuring orchids and tulips.

The award is named after the founder and managing director of Tweedmill Textiles Ltd in Flint, and offers offering a two week work placement to a student to develop and design a woollen throw which is then woven and taken through into production as a finished product.

The throw design is then offered to Tweedmill customers on an exclusive basis, or may be included in the Tweedmill collection for purchase.

Other Telford College students to receive rosettes in the competition included Ben Jones, 16, a former Holy Trinity Academy student who was highly commended for his work, around the theme of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Three other students, all aged 16, received commendations: Libby Davis for her ‘Grieving and Acceptance’ embroidery hoop, Flossie Durston for her wall hanging showing the east versus west divide of China, and Trinity Parkes-McNally whose work spotlighted the issue of coral bleaching.

“A brief like this gives our students industry knowledge, as well as a real-world client brief to work to,” said Telford College art and design lecturer Claire Routledge.

“The competition raises their profile as an artist, illustrator or designer, can be included on their CV and personal statement when applying to university in whatever area they want to specialise in.”

Shrewsbury Drapers Company is a long-established guild which was granted a royal charter in 1462. The guild has been running almshouses continuously since 1444.