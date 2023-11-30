Man sentenced for burglary in Telford

A Telford man was yesterday sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to 3 years and 10 months for burglary, escape from lawful custody and breach of a suspended sentence.
Wayne Titley, of no fixed abode, broke into a house on Coachwell Close in Telford on 28 June this year.
Having climbed through an open downstairs window he went on to steal wallets from the home.
Following his arrest for the burglary, the 48-year-old was taken to Telford hospital to receive medical treatment and escaped from officers who had escorted him.
Investigating officer, PC Greenfield said: “Burglary brings great upset and stress to its victims, and we continue to thoroughly investigate any reports of burglary. I hope this sentence demonstrates that we do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”