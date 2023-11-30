-0.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Donnington fly-tipper pays £1,000 fine

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A fly-tipper caught dumping household rubbish in Donnington has paid the £1,000 fine, now in force by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The bag of waste containing decomposing cardboard, food waste and household items such as used carpet and empty drinks cans, was discovered by a neighbourhood enforcement officer at the end of October in an open green area.

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton said: “This case should be a lesson to everyone. You must get rid of your rubbish in the right way – this is all residents’ and businesses duty of care.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that Telford & Wrekin Council continues to take environmental crime extremely seriously.

“Everyone else pays for it when someone dumps their rubbish, this year alone its cost roughly £140,000 to clean up waste of this nature and we won’t hesitate to clamp down on those who think it’s okay to throw their rubbish on the streets – or in this case on the grass.

“If you agree and dislike fly-tipping as much as I do and know someone doing it – call us confidentially on our dedicated project hotline 01952 388 800.”

To help residents get rid of large items, the council offers a bulky waste collection service which is free or discounted for eligible people.

The borough’s two Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) are open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Garden waste can also be taken to the HRCs and there is a year-round, fortnightly, free green bin collection.

Fly-tips can also be reported on the MyTelford app and the council has launched Telford and Wrekin Watch to help put a stop to fly-tipping – sign up for the latest information.

Councillor Overton added: “There is support in place to help people with getting rid of waste – there is no excuse for fly-tipping.”

