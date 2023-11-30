Date revealed for reopening of main pool at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre

The main pool at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury will re-open to the public on Wednesday 13 December at 10am.

Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 on repairs and improvements to the poolhall and ventilation system after the pool was closed for safety reasons in July last year.

The main pool was closed after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

The £400,000 project saw damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the airflow management system removed from the roof space over the pool, and new ducting installed outside of the building and over the spectator area, where it is more easily accessible.

It was also used as an opportunity to remove the diving board, unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels from above the main pool area.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“I am delighted we will be able to re-open the pool on Wednesday 13 December. Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 in getting the pool open again and although there have been some unforeseen complications along the way, we are confident that we have everything in place for the centre to be back to business as usual.

“As well as the new ventilation system swimmers will notice the pool hall and changing rooms have all been spruced up, and the atmosphere is fresh and bright. I want to thank SCLT for their enthusiasm in getting everything up and running again and look forward to seeing people back in the water.”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the swimming and fitness centre on behalf of Shropshire Council, is launching a brand-new activity programme and is urging people to sign up in advance of the opening.

Rhys Collins, SCLT partnership manager, confirmed that water testing and staff training will be completed in time for the opening. He added:

“It has been a long road, but we are excited to announce people will be back in the water from Wednesday 13 December. We will be launching a new programme of activities and a complete timetable for the pool and we hope people will keep an eye on our website to sign up for our offers.

“New windows and a fresh coat of paint has made the pool light and bright and we have been able to give the changing rooms a refresh by re-purposing equipment from the old Whitchurch Swimming Centre, which is about to be rebuilt. It is all looking very positive and we are looking forward to returning to business as usual.”