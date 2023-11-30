Council teams up with young people to launch emotional wellbeing survey

As part of the “Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing” campaign launched earlier this year, Telford & Wrekin Council and the Young People’s Forum are urging borough youngsters aged 11-17 years old to take part in an emotional wellbeing survey.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships with two young people at the launch of the Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing campaign in October 2023. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The survey asks young people aged 11-17 living in Telford and Wrekin on their views on a range of themes that can impact their feelings and emotional wellbeing.

The outcomes of the survey will help focus the council’s work with schools and local partners (such as the NHS) on tackling emotional and mental health issues that borough youngsters face the most.

The survey results will also be used to further develop the mental health support available for young people and their families in the borough, as part of the Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing campaign

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said: “What makes you happy?

“What do you do to keep fit and healthy?”

“How would you describe your mental health at the moment?

“These are some of the questions that our council, together with the young people from the Young People’s Forum, are asking youngsters aged 11-17 in our borough, as part of our emotional wellbeing survey.

“We want to encourage as many young people aged 11-17 as possible to take part in the survey.

“This will help us to steer our local mental health support and our work with local partners to meet the needs of the young people.

“The survey is part of our Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing campaign, which gives young people across the borough helpful tips they can easily put into practice to enhance their wellbeing.

“If you are a young person aged 11-17, please fill in the survey and sign up to our Young People campaign – all details are on our council’s website

“This is your year to feel more resilient, happier, healthier and empowered to take action for your wellbeing.

“We are also asking parents, carers, schools, local organisations to please help us share this survey with the young people – thank you all for your support.”

Rae Anyidoho, a representative from the Young People’s Forum and the elected Member of Youth Parliament for Telford and Wrekin said: “Over the span of a year, the Young People’s Forum has been holding discussions around what young people in our borough believe to be the biggest issue and what areas needed the most support.

“After lengthy conversations and a national ballot taking place, mental health was what came out on top.

“The Young People’s Forum have had the chance to work closely with the council in order to shape the “Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing” campaign.

“As part of this campaign, we are excited to launch now, together with the council, an emotional wellbeing survey, that we encourage all the borough’s young people aged 11 -17 to complete. “

To fill in the young people’s emotional wellbeing survey and to join the “Young Person’s Year of Wellbeing” campaign, visit telford.gov.uk/youngpersonswellbeing. The survey is open until Friday, 22 December 2023.