Shrewsbury solicitor wants more action on hearing loss

A Shrewsbury-based solicitor who has been profoundly deaf for much of his career has called for more support and new treatments for hearing loss.

Hugh Strickland, a Corporate Finance Partner at Aaron & Partners and Head of the firm’s Shrewsbury office

Hugh Strickland, a Corporate Finance Partner at Aaron & Partners and Head of the firm’s Shrewsbury office, comes from a family with a history of genetic deafness. Alongside hearing loss, he also suffers from tinnitus – a constant and ever-present low hum in his left ear.

The solicitor spoke to a packed audience at RNID’s 2023 Hearing Therapeutics Global Summit in London and revealed how these factors impact his personal, as well as professional life and advocated for greater funding to accelerate research and cure development.

With his 22-year-old daughter being diagnosed with a similar hearing profile, Hugh hopes there will one day be a solution that would stop hearing from declining – even reverse hearing loss – and protect future generations from experiencing the same difficulties.

Hugh said: “Hearing loss has a profound impact on many families, affecting almost every aspect of their day-to-day life. From walks in the countryside and doing sports to dining together, these simple moments can quickly become challenging for those suffering from hearing loss. There is also a strong correlation between deafness and dementia.

“The development of science and medicine is incredible, and there’s a whole range of benefits it brings to the lives of people affected by various forms of deafness. However, there’s still a lot of progress to be made.”

Hugh also works closely with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID)- investing his time and effort to raise awareness of hearing loss and create a more inclusive environment for people affected by similar conditions.

“I’m proud to work with and be an advocate for the great support they offer. I hope that in the future, we’ll see a cure that will stop hearing loss from getting worse over time, allowing our children and grandchildren to live free from limitations imposed by this illness.”

RNID UK is a national charity supporting the 12 million people in the UK who are deaf or have hearing loss or tinnitus. With hearing loss statistically affecting 1 in 5 adults, the organisation strives to end discrimination and transform public understanding.