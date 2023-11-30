Record-breaking fundraising night for Shropshire businesswomen

A group of Shropshire businesswomen raised over £3000 for the local branch of a national charity at the annual ‘Posh Frocks’ Ladies Dinner.

Katie Foster, chair, Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire Fundraising Group and Kim Gilmour, Marketing Consultant and organiser of Posh Frocks Charity Events

Over 80 ladies gathered at Hadley Park House Hotel to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Research UK (ARUK) Shropshire Fundraising Group.

The final total was £3204, £1440 was raised from a Grand Hamper Prize Draw, an auction and a sale of Christmas cards on the night and the rest was made up of match funding from two employers.

Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy, who organises the annual event said:

“We all had a fantastic evening of fun, food and fundraising. A special thanks goes to local fundraiser, Katie Foster, who inspired me to support the charity this year and to Paul Rushworth, well known Shropshire magician and comedian, who entertained us during the evening as part of his ongoing support for ARUK.”

Thanks also to everyone who donated hamper gifts, attended the event and spent generously on the night and for the additional donations from Sarah Lowe via her employer and one of Katie’s business connections.”

She added: “Katie is chair of the charity’s official Shropshire Fundraising Group and works tirelessly to raise funds in aid of ARUK so I was pleased to have helped her efforts this year in memory of our fathers who both had dementia. Katie was Alzheimer’s Research UK’s “Volunteer of the Year” in 2022 and in the same year, the Shropshire Fundraising Group was in the final nominee list for Fundraising Group of the Year.”

Katie Foster said:

“Dementia is now the leading cause of death for women and the 2nd for men and 1 in 3 people born today is predicted to develop one of the dementia types of which Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common (70% of cases).

“We at Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire Fundraising Group are hugely indebted to Kim and everyone who supported the fabulous Posh Frocks. The money raised will really make a difference and take us one step closer to finding a cure for dementia.”

Kim added: “This brings the amount these events have raised for local charities over the last 20-plus years to over £36,000.”