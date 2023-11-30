Lewis Benson joins Shropshire Youth Support Trust as an Ambassador of the charity

In a commendable move towards community engagement and philanthropy, Lewis Benson from Crown Wealth Management, based in Shrewsbury, has recently assumed the role of an Ambassador for Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) where he is volunteering his time and knowledge to support the charity.

Pictured, Richard Nuttall CEO of SYST, with Lewis Benson

SYST is a registered charity located in Telford, Shropshire, dedicated to offering comprehensive support to young individuals aged 16-30 who are facing challenges in education and employment.

Their mission is to empower youth across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire, and the West Midlands by helping them identify their strengths and passions, ultimately fostering emotional, social and financial independence.

As a Volunteer Ambassador for SYST, Lewis will be shining a light on the great work that the charity does in supporting young people, and he will be raising awareness of how others can get involved too. The role offers flexibility, allowing ambassadors to dedicate as much time and effort as they can spare to support SYST’s mission.

Lewis comments; “I came across SYST last year when I attended their celebration event in Shrewsbury. I’ve been so impressed with the work that the charity is doing and I’m pleased to support the charity and subsequently young people in Shropshire Telford and Wrekin within this role.”

Richard Nuttall, CEO of SYST comments; “We are delighted to have Lewis supporting us. As a small charity we rely on having many brilliant volunteers to support our cause, and Lewis is a fantastic addition to our team”

To express interest in becoming a Volunteer Ambassador for SYST, individuals can email the CEO at SYST, Richard Nuttall (richard@systbusiness.co.uk), with a brief statement about how they plan to support SYST’s mission. SYST welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and experiences who share a passion for empowering young people in Shropshire.

