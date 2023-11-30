-0.4 C
Growth aim as Halls acquires award winning planning and design firm

Halls, one of the UK’s leading independent firms of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, has announced the acquisition of an award-winning Shropshire planning and design firm.

Halls managing director Jon Quinn (right) with David Owen following the signing of the deal to acquire Shenton Owen Planning and Design
Halls managing director Jon Quinn (right) with David Owen following the signing of the deal to acquire Shenton Owen Planning and Design

Shenton Owen Planning and Design, based in Whitchurch, has been purchased to underpin Halls’ drive to grow its busy planning and development department.

David Owen, managing director of Shenton Owen and a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Building Engineers, will add valuable experience to the existing planning and development team at Halls’ head office at Battlefield, Shrewsbury.

Halls’ managing director Jon Quinn said: “To grow our planning and development department we need the expertise of the best people in the business and David Owen certainly fits the bill.

“I have known David for around 20 years and his vast experience will be invaluable to our expanding team which will provide him with the back-up and support he needs.

“David joins as a consultant and will work closely with Paul Watson, our senior planning consultant, and the rest of the team.

“We have identified a number of areas where the public could be better served by a dynamic and forward-thinking planning department and the acquisition of Shenton Owen will allow Halls to become the go-to firm for any such enquiries.

“We pride ourselves in having a sustainable approach to our business, which all hinges on providing our clients with honest advice specific to their best interests.”

David, who has run his own businesses since 1988, is delighted to join up with Halls. “Selling my business was an easy decision because Halls is such a widely respected name and it provides continuity for my clients.

“I have worked in the trade for many years and Halls has always had a high standing in the region. I shall still be working as a consultant for Halls and will have their team behind me as we grow the department and attract even more, good quality people to join the team.”

Originally from Caersws in Mid Wales, David worked in surveying and building control for Shropshire County Council, Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council and North Shropshire District Council before starting his own business.

