Teenager dies after car collides with tree near Much Wenlock

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The driver of a car has been arrested after a teenage girl died when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree near Much Wenlock last night.

The collision happened at around 6.11pm on the B4376 when a Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a tree near Bell Hole Cottage.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found one car had come off the road and crashed into a tree.

“The female passenger was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The male driver was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford to the scene. A Community First Responder was also in attendance.

Driver arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, to contact PC Steve Wootton by emailing stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 316 of Tuesday 28 November, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

