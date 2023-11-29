1.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Inquest hears that four Shrewsbury teenagers drowned after crash in North Wales

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The opening of an inquest into the deaths of four Shrewsbury teenagers who died after their car left the road in North Wales has shown the provisional cause of death to be drowning.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police

The inquest was opened today at Caernarfon and heard post-mortem examinations on all four teenagers.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday 19th November. The teenagers had travelled to the North Wales area for an overnight camping trip.

- Advertisement -

Their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta which had left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog and came to rest upside down in water.

The car was discovered following information provided by a member of the public to North Wales Police on Tuesday 21st November.

A multi-agency search had been undertaken in the area and a media appeal was made by police to help locate the missing teenagers.

Senior coroner for north-west Wales, Kate Robertson, said: “All four were travelling in a motor vehicle along the A4085 when the vehicle left the road, leading to their deaths.”

She told the hearing that the police investigation was “ongoing” and a full inquest would take place when investigations were completed by North Wales Police.

No date has been set for the full hearings.

The coroner offered her condolences to the families of the four boys, who were not in attendance at the short hearing.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP