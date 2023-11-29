Concern grows over drugs-related crime in Ludlow

Concern and anger about drug use and related crime in Ludlow has been growing in recent weeks.

Broad Street in Ludlow. Image: Google Street View

Drug use and abuse has led to an increase in shoplifting and burglaries by addicts and dealers desperate to grab items they can sell to buy more drugs or pay their drug debts.

Tracey Huffer is Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East:

“I’ve lived in Ludlow all my life. There has always been some drug use and trading, but it appears to be worse than ever.

“There are whole families, parents and children peddling and using drugs.

“Communities are talking about this. Councillors are talking about this. Children are talking about it. Health professionals are concerned that the problem is escalating out of control. The only people who seem not to be talking about it is the police.

“Some of the thefts are blatant. I witnessed a known thief running out of Boots holding a box of deodorant. That would have probably been sold for drug money. Thieves in supermarkets are not often challenged even when there are security staff.

“When there is a request for a police presence, officers are called out from Leominster or Bridgnorth. There are few police based in Ludlow’s police station.

“There is a significant danger of locking young people into a life of criminality. Of lives being wasted. Of families being wrecked.”

Andy Boddington is Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North:

“We have not seen many police on the streets in Ludlow for a very long while. The police used to patrol areas they knew. They knew the communities and the people they were there to protect. They could spot the people who were on the wrong side of the law.

“Now police are only seen in their cars, going through town at speed but not pacing the beat. They don’t seem to know Ludlow any more.

“We need an increased police presence to get on top of this problem before it gets worse.

“As a first step, John Campion the police commissioner should draw together local police, health professionals, youth workers and key councillors, along with traders to agree an action plan to reduce drug use and criminality.

“It is vital this meeting happens before Christmas. The desperation for drugs over the festive period will come at a time when many medical professionals are on leave, when pharmacies are closed and when there is limited mental health support.

“An empty town centre will be an easy target for those that want to smash windows to grab items they can sell for a quick fix.”