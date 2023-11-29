Air ambulance called to collision on A41 at Sandford

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to a collision on the A41 at Sandford this afternoon.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The collision involved a heavy goods vehicle and two saloon cars at around 3.18pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Market Drayton, Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch. An operations officer also attended.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A number of casualties were in the care of the ambulance service.