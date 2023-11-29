1.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Arts charity seeks new community venues in Telford and Wrekin

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks are looking for groups, communities and venues to work with in Telford and Wrekin.

Flicks in the Sticks
Flicks in the Sticks

Based in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, the arts charity founded in 1999 has worked with 185 promoters, 450 volunteers and 200 venues in recent years to enable high-quality live events and film screenings to reach communities.

Over 35,500 people have accessed extraordinary shows and events within their local area.

Arts Alive is now looking to work with people, groups, and organisations in Telford and Wrekin to bring high-quality film screenings to their communities.

“This is a really exciting time for our organisation”, comments Hannah Prior, Artistic Director of Arts Alive, “we love what we do and want to share that with as many people as possible.

“For some time now, we have wanted to work alongside communities we have not reached. We have a small but experienced team at Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks, and we would welcome anyone interested to know more about what we do to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from people within the Telford and Wrekin areas who would like to find out more about being supported to bring film screenings or live events to their local area.

“All communities deserve access to high-quality arts, regardless of location. Our mission as a charitable arts organisation is to enable that to be realised.”

If you help to run a community space or group in Telford, Wrekin or the surrounding areas and you would like to find out more about how Arts Alive can work with you and your community, please get in touch with Arts Alive at info@artsalive.co.uk

