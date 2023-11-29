Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club Santa sleigh programme revealed

Shrewsbury’s traditional Rotary Santa sleigh programme has been revealed with three street runs and as many as 13 supermarket visits.

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary will be heading to a number of Shrewsbury locations this Christmas. Photo: Shrewsbury Severn Rotary

The programme which is organised by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club gets underway with a visit to Asda on December 5 from 12 – 6pm.

The following day the Rotary sleigh, towed by a car generously supplied by Furrows Ltd., will be on the streets of Monkmoor for two hours from 6.00 pm.

After four hours (12 – 6pm) at Sainsbury’s on December 7 the Rotary sleigh will be on the streets of Mount Pleasant starting from Radio Shropshire at 6pm for two hours the following day (December 8).

Similarly, from 6 – 8pm, in Bowbrook, Radbrook on December 9.

The sleigh will also be at Morrison’s and Tesco during December and its final appearance of the festive season will be at Asda on December 23.

President David Morris said: “This is a magical time of the year which many youngsters look forward to immensely and we are once again thrilled to be able to offer a Santa sleigh programme.

“This is also the time of year when we rely on the public’s generosity in making donations that enable us to satisfy requests from worthy causes for funds over the coming 12 months.”

Sleigh Visits

Tuesday 5th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Asda from 12.00 -18.00

Wednesday 6th December – Visiting around Monkmoor from 18.00 – 20.00

Thursday 7th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Sainsburys 12.00 – 18.00

Friday 8th December – Visiting around Mount Pleasant and Harlescott area 1800-2000 (see Facebook for route details)

Saturday 9th December – Visiting around Radbrook and Bowbrook area (see Facebook for route details)

Monday 11th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Asda 12.00 – 18.00

Wednesday 13th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Sainsburys 12.00 – 18.00

Thursday 14th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Asda 12.00 – 18.00

Friday 15th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Morrisons 12.00 – 18.00

Saturday 16th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Tescos 12.00 – 18.00

Monday 18th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Morrisons 12.00 – 18.00

Wednesday 20th December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Asda 12.00 – 18.00

Thursday 21st December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Sainsburys 12.00 – 18.00

Friday 22nd December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Tesco 12.00 – 18.00

Saturday 23rd December – Santa and the sleigh will be at Morrisons 12.00 – 18.00