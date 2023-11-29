Enjoy Christmas fun in Oswestry this December

Oswestry is getting into the festive spirit this December as the Christmas countdown continues with ‘Christmas Live’ and the ‘Christmas Parade,’ with its fantastic float procession.

It’s Christmas Parade Day on Saturday 2nd December in Oswestry Photo Oswestry Town Council

Christmas Live Fair & Market

For one night only on Friday 1st December! Visit Oswestry for one of the largest and most spectacular, night-time Christmas events in Shropshire. Oswestry town centre is turned into a festival of fun with huge amusement rides, curling alley, indoor and street markets, Porthywaen Silver Band, street food and late-night shopping.

The Bailey Head market square will be ready to rock with live music from local artists Craig Harding and The Bartells and Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the indoor market for Hope House. As the evening draws to a close, there will also be quiet fireworks at around 9.15pm from the town’s Cae Glas Park.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, will have free rides at Festival Square with donations welcome to her charity fund, which will be distributed between Os Nosh and Oswestry Food Bank.

The fun starts at 5pm.

Oswestry Christmas Parade.

It is Christmas Parade Day on Saturday 2nd December and there is a carnival atmosphere in Oswestry’s town centre. Oswestry Borderland Rotary organises a fantastic procession throughout the town centre of everything from vintage trucks to the biggest Christmas themed floats.

Be there early to be sure of a good spot – you might get lucky and catch some of the sweet treats from the floats. All monies raised will be donated to local charities. The parade starts at 11am.

It’s market day in Oswestry too, so bring your Christmas shopping list and stay on to browse the indoor and outdoor market stalls.

Christmas 5K Santa Run

On Sunday, 3rd December at 9am, Adrenaline Sports holds a festive, family Santa run through the streets of Oswestry. Watch the many Santa’s spreading the Christmas joy and helping to raise money for local charities.

Book ahead with https://www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk.

Christmas Shopping & Markets

Oswestry has a thriving high street with street and indoor markets. With its bustling market atmosphere and charming alleys, Oswestry is the perfect destination for browsing award-winning independent shops and market stalls. There is no better day to get that market feel than at December’s Artisan Market on Friday December 22nd.

It is an extra special market with Christmas gifts, crafts, and lovely festive food producers. There will be late night opening and live music at the indoor market too.

In the run up to Christmas, Oswestry’s indoor market will be open every day from the 18th to the 23rd of December.