Telford & Wrekin Council urges residents “Don’t miss out to tell us your experience of accessing your GP”

Telford and Wrekin Council and Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin are urging people to not miss out to share their experience of accessing their GP – by completing a short survey, closing on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.

Dr Melanie Thompson (Woodside Medical Practice), Simon Fogell (Chief Executive Officer at Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin), Cllr Paul Watling (Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems) – holding paper copies of the GP access survey

The survey is available on Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin’s website or by calling Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin on 01952 739540 (Monday-Friday, 10am – 4pm) for paper copies.

The appeal comes following the findings of the NHS England’s GP Patient Survey 2023 and ongoing concerns raised over the past years by residents to both Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin and the council.

Some people in the borough are considerably less satisfied with their GP compared to other people’s GPs.

Cllr Paul Watling (Lab), cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems said:

“We want all our residents to have the best possible services at every GP in the borough.

“People told us that in some areas of the borough they find it difficult to get through on the phone with a GP, to get an appointment at a preferred time or with the GP of their choice.

“That’s why, over the last months, we have been running a survey, together with Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, to understand how easy it is for people across the borough to access their GP.

“So far, we have received an overwhelming response, over 5,000 completed surveys – which shows that GP access is so important to our residents!

“We are urging people who have not completed the survey to please do so on Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin website until 13 December.

“The more responses we receive, the better equipped we will be to address challenges to the local NHS so they can focus on improving GP access where needed.”

Simon Fogell, Chief Executive Officer at Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said:

“Thank you to everyone who took part so far in our GP access survey!

“We continue to receive reports that people are not satisfied with their GP.

“So please, if your GP could do anything better for you, tell us! Your feedback is collected anonymously, this means you do not have to say who you are and you cannot be identified.

“Over the last months, we have also been visiting every GP practice in the borough – to look at their accessibility, by talking to the staff and to the residents registered with the GP.

“Following the survey results and the GP visits, we will produce individual reports for each GP practice outlining people’s experience with their practice. These reports will be made public for residents and shared with the NHS boards to drive improvements.”

To share your experience with your local GP practice, visit Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin website.

Read NHS England’s GP Patient Survey 2023.