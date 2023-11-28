Telford charity joins the Big Give campaign to double its Christmas fund raising drive

A Telford charity whose volunteers support the families of children under five is appealing for help in raising extra funds as part of the national Christmas Big Give campaign.
Home-Start Telford & Wrekin has signed up to the appeal with a target of raising £10,000 to support the families of young children in their time of need.
The charity is asking the public to organise fundraising events and give donations to raise £5,000 which will then be doubled by The Big Christmas Give charity.
The Big Give initiative, the UK’s biggest match-funded campaign, starts on November 28 and runs through to December 5. It pledges to double what each participating charity raises. Last year it raised £28.5 million for over 1,000 UK charities.
Home-Start Telford & Wrekin manager Caia Bryant-Griffiths said the charity would be delighted to hear from any individual, group or company that wanted to help reach the initial £5,000 target.
“This is a great way of maximising every penny that our generous supporters raise for us. We would love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and help make a difference in the lives of families in need this holiday season,” she said.
Further information on how to get involved is available by emailing info@homestarttandw.org.uk or by calling 01952 872280 or on the website.