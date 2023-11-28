Shropshire children’s charity founder meets HRH Princess of Wales

The founder of Shropshire children’s charity Little Stars met with Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales on Friday to share how her baby bank is helping families cope with the cost of living crisis.

Leanne Simcoe was one of five Baby Bank founders who met Princess and Giovanna Fletcher

Leanne Simcoe was one of five Baby Bank founders from across the country who were invited to Sebby’s Corner in Barnet to meet the Princess and Giovanna Fletcher to discuss the work they do in their communities, supporting families, and the difference this makes to them.

The visit provided an opportunity for the founders to highlight the growing need for their services and the challenges they face. For Leanne, this meant the opportunity to bring attention to the 26% of children living in poverty within Shropshire and the vital need for Little Stars’ services.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the visit Leanne says, ‘To be invited to be part of the day has been very special. Since starting Little Stars in 2020, I could never have imagined that three years later I would have the honour of meeting HRH Princess of Wales to talk about the work Little Stars does in Shropshire.’

Little Stars provides a baby bank service to families who are referred by professionals, including midwives, social workers, and domestic abuse charities. The charity provides pre-loved items and clothing, kindly donated by the local community, as well as new items, nappies, toiletries, and equipment, such as stair gates and car seats.

The cost of living crisis has made it an incredibly challenging time for many families, and Little Stars has seen a doubling in demand for its services each year since it launched.

With Christmas fast approaching, the charity is focusing on its Christmas campaign ‘Santa’s Little Stars’, which will see them providing gifts to over 250 children who would otherwise go without a present this Christmas.

The Darwin Centre and Samuel Wood Shrewsbury are supporting this year’s campaign with collection points for new toys.

Additionally, donations can be made through Santa’s Little Stars’ JustGiving page.