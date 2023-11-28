Shifnal marks twinning milestone

A Shropshire town is marking a special Anglo-French milestone and is looking for more residents to continue the connection.

Ruth Evans of the Shifnal Twinning Association

Shifnal is celebrating 35 years of friendship with its twin town of Machecoul St-Même, near Nantes.

After being officially ‘twinned’ in the autumn of 1988 – due to the two towns being of similar size and demographic – links between sporting and cultural clubs and societies as well as individuals and families have developed over the years.

Three members of the Shifnal Twinning Association recently travelled to Machecoul to take part in a commemorative weekend.

Chairperson Ruth Evans said that as well as attending ceremonies to remember those lost in the two World Wars, they enjoyed anniversary celebrations of the town’s twinning arrangements.

She said: “We were treated to wonderful hospitality and celebrations and all are enthusiastic for the continuation of the twinning arrangements and lasting friendships between the people of both towns for many more years to come.

“The association is actively seeking new members to join with our French colleagues in appreciating cross-cultural and international friendship.

“The twinning link with Machecoul over the last 35 years has proved to be a huge success and we want to ensure it continues to thrive in the future.”

Anyone interested in making visits to, and hosting French friends as well as enjoying regular social events, should contact Ruth Evans on 01952 463391 or email her at ruthevans101@gmail.com.

