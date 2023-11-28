4.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses to dog attack in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a dog was attacked by another dog in the Monkmoor area of the town.

The incident happened on Riverdale Road at around 5.15pm on Monday 6 November.

Investigating officers say that although the dog was left uninjured, it caused extreme distress to the owner. The dog involved int he attack is believed to be a brindle-coloured bull terrier-type dog.

- Advertisement -

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved to understand what happened.

“He’s described as a white man, slim, around 5’10 tall who was wearing a bright green quilted jacket and a woolly hat.

“He had a second dog with him which is described as a white Jack Russell.”

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the incident, or knows who the dog owner may be, is asked to get in touch with PC Melanie Davies on 07870219274 or melanie.davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 319i of 6 November.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP