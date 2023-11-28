Police appeal for witnesses to dog attack in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after a dog was attacked by another dog in the Monkmoor area of the town.

The incident happened on Riverdale Road at around 5.15pm on Monday 6 November.

Investigating officers say that although the dog was left uninjured, it caused extreme distress to the owner. The dog involved int he attack is believed to be a brindle-coloured bull terrier-type dog.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved to understand what happened.

“He’s described as a white man, slim, around 5’10 tall who was wearing a bright green quilted jacket and a woolly hat.

“He had a second dog with him which is described as a white Jack Russell.”

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the incident, or knows who the dog owner may be, is asked to get in touch with PC Melanie Davies on 07870219274 or melanie.davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 319i of 6 November.