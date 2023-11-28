New bridge installed over A5 at Mile End, Oswestry

A 55-metre-long bridge, weighing 68 tonnes, has been lowered into place over the A5 at Mile End in Oswestry – by a 1000 tonne crane.

The bridge was safely put in place over the A5. Photo: Beaver Bridges

The bridge has been designed to accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians, allowing easy and safe access to the new Oswestry Innovation Park. It will also link the public rights of way either side of the A5.

Now the bridge is installed the on-site activities will continue with, for example, the installation of around 200 metres of ramps, drainage and landscaping, which will see the completion of the works by spring 2024.

- Advertisement -

The bridge installation marks the second key development to the area following the Mile End junction improvements, completed last year by Shropshire Council. Together, these works will support the planned development of much needed employment land in the town at the Innovation Park.

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:

“We’re excited to announce that the bridge to the Innovation Park has now been lifted in to place, signalling another major step forward for the park.

“Although the bridge won’t be in use straight away, we will be working hard to ensure that people will soon be able to use it to access the park and make the most of the countryside walks in the area.

“Alongside the bridge, work on the proposed innovation park is also progressing. Designs for the spine roads, connectivity and utilities are completed, and has enabled us to prepare an infrastructure procurement package for the whole site.

Richard Hinckley, Business Director of Beaver Bridges said:

“We are delighted to have supported our client Shropshire Council with the full turnkey, foundation construction, manufacture, delivery and installation of this super bridge which will leave a legacy on the Mile End development for many years to come.

“Our team did an excellent job in safely installing this bridge and managed to open the A5 ahead of time, thus causing minimal disruption to the public. It’s another excellent job delivered by Beaver Bridges that will allow safe and easy access to the future Oswestry Innovation Park.”