Grant fund established following successful Oswestry fireworks evening

Oswestry Town Council and the Borderland Rotary Club of Oswestry have established a grant fund from the proceeds of the successful Oswestry fireworks evening on November 4th.

Fireworks in Cae Glas Park. Photo: Graham Mitchell

Despite the ground conditions and persistent rain, over 4000 people enjoyed the firework display as well as the pre-event entertainment.

£3,000 was raised through donations and this will be given out in community donations to support local clubs, organisations, and other local events.

Jonathan Jones, Head of Fundraising at Borderland Rotary Club commented, “We are now able to open the fund to community grant applications due to the support of Oswestry Town Council and their decision to cover the cost of the event.”

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose added “I hope everyone enjoyed the display as much as I did. I thought it was a fantastic evening and the fireworks were great. We are thankful for the support from the Borderland Rotary Club, it is a great partnership, and we could not operate the event without them.”

Applications are now invited for funds available from the 2023 fireworks evening fund. All applicants and the location of the activity to be funded must be based in Oswestry. Grants will not fund staffing or administrative costs and the organisation must have a bank or building society account.

Applications will be awarded based on the following criteria, however the grant fund will support any local good cause, as considered appropriate.

– Improving quality of life

– Promoting and increasing participation and volunteering

– Supporting the use of local facilities

– Supporting the purchase of items of equipment

– Funding towards educational visits or activities

Application forms are available from Oswestry Town Council and the closing date for return is 31st January 2024. Usually, each grant will not exceed £500, to ensure that the widest possible benefit from the overall fund is achieved.

For further information, contact the Town Council at 01691 680222 or email sandratrevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk