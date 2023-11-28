4.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Campaigners vow to fight on as call for public inquiry rejected

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Campaigners have been left disappointed but not surprised after Secretary of State Michael Gove rejected calls for a public inquiry into the North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury.

Campaigners against the road gathered outside Shirehall ahead of the meeting on Halloween. Photo: XR Shrewsbury
Campaigners against the road gathered outside Shirehall ahead of the meeting on Halloween. Photo: XR Shrewsbury

Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) received a letter from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities yesterday informing them that their application for a call in of the road scheme was unsuccessful.

The letter explains:

- Advertisement -

‘The Secretary of State uses his call-in power very selectively. The number of cases varies each year but recently the maximum number called-in has been between 10 and 20 in any one year […] On the basis of the information you have provided, the Secretary of State is content that the application should be determined by the local planning authority.’

In a follow up email in response to BeST’s request for an explanation of the grounds for refusal, the Department for Levelling Up stated:

‘The reason for this decision is that, having regard to the policy on call-in, the application did not involve issues of more than local importance justifying the Secretary of State’s intervention.’

Speaking for BeST Mike Streetly says:

“We’re disappointed, but not particularly surprised, that our request for a public inquiry was refused. However, the reason why it was rejected was very surprising. Shropshire Council has repeatedly told the public that the NWRR is a key piece of national and regional transport infrastructure. It seems they are mistaken about that, just as they are mistaken about so many other things regarding this disastrous road.”

BeST is now planning to apply for a judicial review which now has stronger grounds for being considered as all other avenues have been exhausted. The group is already fundraising to launch the legal challenge and around 180 people having donated almost £8,000 in just a few days.

Says Mike Streetly:

“Requesting a public inquiry was just the first step and we always assumed that this scheme would go to a judicial review which is what we are crowdfunding for. We’re hugely grateful to the 180 people who’ve donated so far. We saw a significant jump in donations yesterday after the MP for Shrewsbury publicised our campaign – perhaps inadvertently – by saying it was “deeply depressing”.

Judging by the comments being left on our crowdfunding page, people are worried about this road’s devastating effect on Shropshire’s countryside, the loss of ‘irreplaceable’ veteran trees like the Darwin Oak and eight others; and the risk to Shrewsbury’s drinking water supply. It’s now clear that people power is the only way to stop the road and prevent the council from wrecking everything we care about.’

The crowdfunder can be found at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nwrr

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP