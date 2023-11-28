Telford & Wrekin Council announces Winter High Street Heroes

Businesses across Telford and Wrekin have been recognised for the positive impact they have had on their local high street.

Richard and Mercy Smartt, owners of The Book-Ends in Wellington, receive a trophy and certificate from Councillor Lee Carter, far left, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services). Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Over 20 High Street Heroes have been announced in towns across the borough – nominated by local residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to the local community.

Councillors presented business winners with trophies and certificates in six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington in the run up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday 2 December.

Nominations for the latest round of High Street Heroes (winter 2023) opened in September and over 594 nominations were received.

The awards, which are part of the council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, recognise the difference businesses are making in their local high streets and the support they have each given to their local communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons and cafes to butchers, dry cleaners, performing arts and dance companies and clothes shops.

Pride in Our High Street programme

The Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers through business start-up trial grants and business start-up grants.

Start-up trial grants give previously home-based or online businesses the opportunity to test them out on the high street in the form of a market stall or small retail unit, while business start-up grants give businesses the opportunities to expand by having a permanent high street presence.

Small Business Saturday is a national, annual campaign which takes place on the first Saturday in December – encouraging people to shop locally and support all types of small businesses online, in offices and high street stores.

Residents in Telford and Wrekin can also support local businesses and make the most of latest local offers and discounts through the mytlc app.

The free-to-download online platform can help to drive more footfall to the high street and features a directory of Telford and Wrekin businesses and services for users to tap into – ranging from greengrocers and dance studios to cafes, restaurants and nurseries.

Shoppers can search for the service they require without leaving their doorstep – filtering them by location, name and category.

Localised offers are regularly updated on the app and tailored for special days, events and seasons such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter and summer holidays.

Shop locally

There are now 242 businesses using the app, 16,993 registered users and over 83 live offers on the app offering discounts on goods and services, leisure activities and attractions as well as places to dine in or takeaway

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes for winter 2023 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

“We are delighted to present each of these businesses with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday which encourages people to support local businesses.

“Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”

High Street Heroes Winter 2023 Winners

Dawley

Dawley Pet Supplies, Morgan Payne & Knightly, Golden Rolls

Ironbridge

The Bolthole, The Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, Moonshine & Fuggles, Darlingtons of Ironbridge

Madeley

Anstice Pharmacy, The Foresters Arms, Sweet Little Things, Kebab King

Newport

The Travel Store, Brockton Care, House of Evie, Tiny Town Newport

Oakengates

Pamper Me Pretty Hair & Beauty, Powerpoint Stores Ltd, Woodenhill Cafe

Wellington

Harleys Barber Shop, The Book-Ends, Odd Pals, The Green Cove