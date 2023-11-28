Former apprentice scoops national Young Business Woman of the Year award

A former apprentice who became a Senior Human Resource Consultant in just three years has scooped a national Young Business Woman of the Year award at a ceremony in London.

Aleesa Skett with her Young Business Woman of the Year Award

Aleesha Skett, 28, from Donnington in Telford successfully completed a two-year apprenticeship with The HR Dept Shropshire before being promoted to a leading role as a Senior HR Consultant in 2023, working with local SMEs across Shropshire.

The National Business Women’s Awards 2023 announced the category winner at their annual star-studded award ceremony held in the Hilton Hotel, Wembley, north London last week. Now in their seventh year, the Awards continually strives to offer so many incredible business women a platform of their own to celebrate their incredible achievements and reward; and promotes stars of today and of tomorrow across many diverse sectors.

Speaking about her award, Aleesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled and totally surprised with this national recognition.

“A great deal of work has gone into developing The HR Dept business across Shropshire in recent years. I’ve been very fortunate to have played a part in that success both as an Apprentice and now a qualified Senior Consultant.”

Aleesha is also a Trustee for the Shropshire Youth Association.

Last year the National Business Women’s Awards 2023 recognised company director Níamh Kelly as the ‘Business Woman of the Year.’