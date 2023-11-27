5.2 C
Shrewsbury Prison set for transformation into world-class tourist destination

Shrewsbury Prison, the historic landmark with 200 years of history, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter, reimagined into a world-renowned tourist attraction, blending rich heritage with modern luxury and sustainability.

The Gate Lodge at Shrewsbury Prison
The Gate Lodge at Shrewsbury Prison

The transformation will introduce a 20-bedroom boutique hotel, offering guests a unique stay that combines the allure of history with contemporary comfort.

Each room will be designed to provide an immersive experience, respecting the prison’s legacy whilst ensuring luxurious accommodation.

State-of-the-art conference facility

Shrewsbury Prison will also house a state-of-the-art conference facility. This space will include training rooms, meeting rooms, and a versatile event space, ideal for both corporate events and personal celebrations. The integration of advanced technology will ensure that every event is a resounding success.

On-site restaurant

A highlight of the development is the on-site restaurant, poised to cater for 120 covers. This culinary destination will offer a menu that combines local flavours with international cuisine, all set within the prison’s historic walls, providing a dining experience like no other.

Car parking

In line with modern demands, the development includes a 72-space car park with provisions for EV charging, accessible parking, and bike racks, ensuring ease of access for all visitors.

Furthermore, the incorporation of solar panels is a significant step towards achieving a net-zero carbon footprint, reflecting our commitment to sustainability.

Unique and thrilling venture

CEO, Joel Campbell, said: “Transforming Shrewsbury Prison into a world-class destination represents a unique and thrilling venture for us.

“This project is not just about preserving a piece of history; it’s about redefining the visitor experience. I am excited to see how this development will not only honour the past but also pave the way for a new era of sustainable tourism.

“The creation of the boutique hotel, state-of-the-art conference facility, and exquisite dining venue, all while moving towards net zero, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests from around the world to experience the unique charm and character of Shrewsbury.”

