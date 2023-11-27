New 55-metre bridge to be installed over the A5 at Mile End tonight

The next stage of work to install a 55-metre-long bridge over the A5 at Mile End in Oswestry will be carried out tonight when the bridge is lowered into place by one of the largest cranes in the country.

The new bridge will be lifted into place this evening. Photo: Shropshire Council

The bridge has been designed to accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians, allowing easy and safe access to the new Oswestry Innovation Park.

It marks the second key development to the area following the Mile End junction improvements, completed last year by National Highways. Together, these works will support the planned development of much needed employment land in the town at the Innovation Park.

Until recently, the new bridge has been stored in the site compound at Mile End whilst all the necessary preparatory work was undertaken and supporting structures built. The component parts and sections have since been moved down to the installation area for setting up. It is currently on concrete supports in readiness for lifting in to place

One of the planning conditions for the bridge was that it should be installed ahead of the Innovation Park being constructed, so whilst there will be a delay in accessing the new structure in the short-to-medium term, the intention – as well as providing access to and from the Park – will be to link the public rights of way either side of the A5 via the bridge.

Pedestrian and cycle connectivity will extend from the bridge into the Shrewsbury Road, which will also improve accessibility from the wider area.

The bridge will be owned, managed and maintained by Shropshire Council and has been designed by WSP and fabricated and installed by Beaver Bridges Ltd, the installation of the bridge will see the culmination of a huge effort by all concerned to deliver this key piece of infrastructure.

Road Closure

During the installation, a road closure will be in place on the A5 from 8pm through to 6am on Tuesday 28 November.

The A5 will be closed from the Whittington Road Roundabout to the Mile End Roundabout and a signed diversion will be in place throughout the closure period.

Innovation Park

In addition to the bridge installation, Shropshire Council reports that preparations for the proposed Innovation Park are progressing including designs for the procurement package for all roads, connectivity, and incoming utilities to start on site from spring 2024.

The planned infrastructure works will bring forward serviced employment land plots from early 2025, which will enable the disposal of the whole site rather than the previously planned phased approach. The demand and interest for plots and enquiries are being logged, and plots will all be offered on the open market once the infrastructure contracts have been placed.

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:

“We’re excited to announce that the bridge to the Innovation Park will be lifted into place, signalling another major step forward for the park.

“Although the bridge won’t be in use straight away, we will be working hard to ensure that people will soon be able to use it to access the park and make the most of the countryside walks in the area.

“Alongside the bridge, work on the proposed innovation park is also progressing. Designs for the spine roads, connectivity and utilities are completed, and has enabled us to prepare an infrastructure procurement package for the whole site.

“We hope to award this contract and commence work on site from spring next year, with employment land plots becoming available from early 2025.

“We have already agreed terms for three of the plots which will be pre-sold, and are monitoring interest for the remaining plots, whilst we wait for the infrastructure contract to be awarded.”

Funding to support the infrastructure works to unlock future developments has been secured through the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) awarded by Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through the government’s Growth Deal.

The funding awarded has supported works relating to the road improvements, the pedestrianised overbridge across the A5 and to help facilitate the associated infrastructure works to support the development of the employment land at Oswestry Innovation Park.