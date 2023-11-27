5.2 C
Shropshire
Man dies and two taken to hospital following collision in Shrewsbury

A man has died and two other people were taken to hospital after a collision in Shrewsbury last night.

The collision involving two cars happened at around 7.19pm near the junction of the A5 and the A458.

A passing ambulance came across the incident at 7.23pm and a second ambulance and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene shortly after.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the first car, a man, had suffered critical injuries and sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The female passenger of the second car was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries whilst the driver, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

“They were both conveyed on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

