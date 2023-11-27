Construction starts at unique county housing development

Construction has begun on a unique housing development focusing on delivering sustainable and cutting-edge homes in Shrewsbury.

CDL head of development Emma Webster; CDL self-build and technical manager Simon Hodgetts; Shropshire Council Cabinet member for housing and assets Dean Carroll; SJ Roberts Construction Ltd managing director Mike Sambrook; SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, construction director Matthew Roberts; and CDL managing director Harpreet Rayet

Cornovii Homes, Shropshire Council’s wholly owned homebuilding company, and its development partner SJ Roberts Construction have brought the first of the new timber framed homes to the development of 135 homes off London Road in Shrewsbury.

The development, to be known as Charles View, will offer a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, which will be a mix of bungalows, apartments and houses, as well as offering 32 custom-build and self-build plots.

The properties will include 87 energy efficient homes, 16 low carbon properties and all will be constructed to be at least 20 per cent more efficient than a typical 2023 new build. The development will offer a mix of affordable, shared ownership and market sale homes.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“Provision of safe, comfortable homes across the board is vitally important towards achieving our goal of creating strong communities where people feel empowered, safe and proud to live.

“We are delighted that work on this new, much-needed housing development is now underway. Not only will Charles View deliver 87 energy-efficient homes, but it will also create jobs and generate investment in the local economy.”

Harpreet Rayet, managing director of Cornovii Homes, said:

“We are excited to see construction beginning at this development. It is the first development of its type in the region and I am confident we have a mix that the market in Shropshire is not currently catering for.”

Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, added:

“It’s fantastic to see this new development start to take shape and make a positive impact on the Shrewsbury housing market.

“Partnering with our sister company, Lowfield Timber Frames, we are proceeding at pace with the erection of the frames for these new houses and will be employing sustainable construction techniques to ensure they offer excellent eco credentials. Energy efficient features of the homes will include air source heat pumps, solar PV panels and a high-performance insulated envelope.

“The site’s proximity to Shrewsbury College will also allow us to share this knowledge with the construction workers of tomorrow.”

Harpreet added: “All the homes will be fully electric and will benefit from increased insulation, sustainable and smart technologies including PV panels, air source heat pumps and smart heating devices and will enjoy at least an EPC “B” rating.

“This application demonstrates that Cornovii Homes is leading the way in delivering innovative, sustainable and mixed tenure housing in Shropshire, helping people to take the first steps on the property ladder.”

Shropshire Councillor for Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton, Rosemary Dartnall, added:

“The Cornovii development on London Road will deliver housing that more appropriately fits the requirements of Shropshire residents than is offered by most new builds, such as one and two-bedroom homes, bungalows and apartments.

“Bungalows are in great demand but are rarely built, as are one and two-bedroom homes. Charles View will include a low-rise apartment block providing homes while using land economically. Custom-build, self-build properties and new homes for the rental market are part of the new estate including improved insulation throughout and delivering more economical homes for residents that are fit for the future.

“The estate will provide enhanced cycling and walking pathways for residents – another feature that is commonly lacking. Cornovii has worked with existing local residents to allay concerns about the new development and one benefit will be the extension of the 30-mph residential speed limit along London Road.

“The development will benefit from green, play space and public open spaces, and is forecast to generate more than £500,000 to be spent on enhancing and supporting local infrastructure.”