Community comes together to create Christmas in Comer Woods

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

To celebrate the run-up to Christmas, fourteen Shropshire schools and groups have made natural decorations to deck the boughs of living trees in a woodland near Bridgnorth. 

The Tree Trail will be open daily in Comer Woods, on the National Trust’s Dudmaston Estate. Photo: Nation Trust
The Tree Trail will be open daily in Comer Woods, on the National Trust’s Dudmaston Estate. Photo: Nation Trust

The Tree Trail will be open daily in Comer Woods, on the National Trust’s Dudmaston Estate, from Saturday 2 – 24 December, 10.30-2.30pm.  

Children and parents at St Leonard’s Primary School in Bridgnorth have handmade decorations using willow, dried fruit and other natural materials foraged by volunteers at Dudmaston. Caroline Allen, Reception Class Teacher, said: “The children are so excited to take their decorations to the woods and hang them in the tree.  

“I think it’s a lovely idea to get everyone together at this time of year. It’s been a real community effort which is in the true spirit of Christmas.” 

Steph Hinton from Quatt Village Hall said: “The warm hub craft group and parish children are looking forward to creating the decorations for our Quatt tree, and we have planned a community walk to go and view all the fabulous decorations on everyone else’s tree.”

Gow Gibson, Operations Manager at Dudmaston, said: “The tree trail in Comer Woods has been a wonderful way for us to work with the local community to create this new festive tradition. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who is contributing to the Tree Trail.

“This year, we are also excited to share our new terrace area at Heath Barn. It is a development which makes the most of the beautiful barn and surrounding woods.”

Family games and refreshments will also be available at the barn daily (2-24 December). For seasonal hot drinks and festive bakes, stop off at The Café. Performances from singers and local choirs will take place near the barn on the following days: 

– Sunday 10 December, Macy O, 12pm 1pm
– Saturday 23 December, The Ronnies, 12pm and 1pm 
– Sunday 24 December, The Music Hub Choirs, 12pm and 1pm 

