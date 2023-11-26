Air ambulance attends incident involving car and cyclists in Maesbrook

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene of an incident involving a car and a group of cyclists between Knockin and Maesbrook this morning.

The collision happened on the B4398 between Knockin and Maesbrook at around 9.30am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident resulted in two casualties.

One cyclist suffered a suspected broken collar bone, shoulder, and concussion. It’s understood the car did not directly collide with the injured cyclist, they fell from their bicycle whilst trying to avoid the car.

The driver, the other casualty, is suspected to have a broken arm. Holmatro equipment was used by fire crews to release the casualty from a car.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington with an operations officer



The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.