2.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Whitchurch MP’s call for action on road safety at Sir John Talbot’s

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on Shropshire Council to make road safety improvements outside Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire
Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire

The MP has singled out Prees Road and Sedgeford, which lead from SJT into Whitchurch itself, telling Shropshire Council’s Chief Executive that the road has ‘a poor surface quality, no zebra crossings, confusing speed humps, and is regularly impacted by flooding in the winter months’.

Helen Morgan met with students and teachers at Sir John Talbot’s School in Parliament earlier this week, having visited the school to meet people and answer questions last year.

- Advertisement -

Issues with road safety and flooding have previously been raised with the local authority.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Whitchurch is a growing town, and Sir John Talbot’s is a growing school. Pupils shouldn’t have to navigate a road with terrible surface quality, no proper crossings, and which regularly floods, simply in order to get to their classes.

“This issue is becoming more pressing with the scale of development in Whitchurch as residents face extra traffic and extra footfall to SJT.

“It is about time that Shropshire Council act and make the improvements that they have been asked for repeatedly.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP