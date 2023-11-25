Whitchurch MP’s call for action on road safety at Sir John Talbot’s

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on Shropshire Council to make road safety improvements outside Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire

The MP has singled out Prees Road and Sedgeford, which lead from SJT into Whitchurch itself, telling Shropshire Council’s Chief Executive that the road has ‘a poor surface quality, no zebra crossings, confusing speed humps, and is regularly impacted by flooding in the winter months’.

Helen Morgan met with students and teachers at Sir John Talbot’s School in Parliament earlier this week, having visited the school to meet people and answer questions last year.

- Advertisement -

Issues with road safety and flooding have previously been raised with the local authority.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Whitchurch is a growing town, and Sir John Talbot’s is a growing school. Pupils shouldn’t have to navigate a road with terrible surface quality, no proper crossings, and which regularly floods, simply in order to get to their classes.

“This issue is becoming more pressing with the scale of development in Whitchurch as residents face extra traffic and extra footfall to SJT.

“It is about time that Shropshire Council act and make the improvements that they have been asked for repeatedly.”