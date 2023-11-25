2.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Christmas Toy Appeal launches in Shropshire leisure centres

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust has announced the launch of a charity drive, which will see customers and staff collect new, unwrapped toys this Christmas for families facing hardship.

Toy collection boxes will be in the reception areas of each leisure centre until 11 December
The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village and Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre are partnering with charity, Family Action, whose toy appeal last year ensured over 10,000 children, who may have missed out on a gift, had a present under their Christmas tree.

This year, research from the charity revealed that 1 in 7 (14%) parents/carers surveyed said they won’t be able to afford to buy presents for their children this Christmas due to financial constraints.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust said:

“We’re very proud to be partnering with Family Action, supporting the amazing work they do all year round to help families throughout the UK and abroad. Knowing 14% of parents/carers are saying they cannot afford presents for their children is a heart-breaking statistic, but you can bank on the generosity of the people who work at and visit our centre. We’ll be going all out to collect as many toys as we can!”

David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action, said:

“Every family deserves comfort and joy at Christmas, but with the high costs of food and utilities, many will find their holiday season stressful and difficult, and it does seem, this year, that Christmas magic is in short supply.

“This is where organisations like Shropshire Community Leisure Trust come in and we want to thank all of their staff and customers for their extremely generous donations. With their support, more families will have a special gift for their children and together, we can keep the magic of Christmas alive.”

Family Action provides emotional and practical support to over 60,000 families across the country, all year round, and the charity’s Toy Appeal, part of the charity’s annual ‘Make Theirs Magic’ campaign, supports families facing financial difficulty at Christmas.

Toy collection boxes will be in the reception areas of each leisure centre until 11 December. After that date, Family Action will collect all items and distribute them around the UK, bringing some much-needed joy to families facing tough times.

For customers who would prefer to donate a gift of money rather than a toy, you can do so via the JustGiving page here.

