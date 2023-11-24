MP backs campaign to stop drink-driving

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has added his voice to a newly launched campaign to stop drink-driving.

Wenlock Spring’s Bruce Orme and Stephen Tuck with Tom Skone, manager of The Armoury in Shrewsbury, PC Stuart Coote and Vicki Bristow from the West Mercia Police Road Safety Team

Spearheaded by premium water brand, Wenlock Spring, based in the Ludlow Constituency, Mr Dunne is joining local pubs, restaurants, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue service to support the ‘The Only One for the Road’ campaign.

The campaign is encouraging drivers not to risk even one alcoholic drink if they are driving this Christmas.

In the last three years, 23 people have died and 154 have been seriously injured in collisions where alcohol has been listed as a contributory factor across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Across the region, 156 people were arrested in the run up to last Christmas for being over the limit whilst behind the wheel.

Mr Dunne said: “Christmas is a time in which people like to go out, celebrate, and support the local pubs and restaurants across South Shropshire. But we are all well-aware of the dangers of drink-driving, and I commend Wenlock Spring for spearheading this campaign.

“I am pleased to support The Only One for the Road campaign, and say to drivers across South Shropshire please do not risk even one alcoholic drink if you are driving. The zero alcohol options available now are great alternatives if you are getting behind the wheel.”

With freshly-liveried delivery vans making the point clear, Wenlock Spring has also printed more than 100,000 beer mats, posters and tent cards with the sobering message for drivers to steer clear of alcohol.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said: “It is fantastic to see our local MP get behind such an important campaign which we are proud to have launched in conjunction with the police and fire service.

“It’s very easy for people to get caught up in the festive spirit and overindulge, but we are urging motorists to not even risk having one alcoholic drink.

“The most important thing is they and everyone else gets home safely at the end of the night.”