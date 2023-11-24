Great Dawley Town Council receives prestigious Gold ERS Award

Councillors and staff from Great Dawley Town Council have received the Gold Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Great Dawley Town Councillors with the Gold ERS Award

The council says they are honoured to be the first in the country to receive the Gold Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

The Gold ERS award is only awarded to organisations who have passed their Bronze and Silver awards and can still proactively promote and advocate their support to the Armed Forces Community. The Town Council actively works with local partner organisations including RBL Dawley Branch and Club, Telford Mind, and Telford and Wrekin Council who help us organise events and services for the Armed Forces Community.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Chair of Great Dawley Town Council said:

“As Chair of Great Dawley Town Council, I’m honoured that we have received the Gold ERS Award. This is not just a recognition of our commitment to our armed forces community but also testament to the ongoing partnership work within the community”

Councillor Davies added:

“From holding regular events to raise funds for the RBL, Poppy Appeal and Help for Heroes, to having the first Armed Forces Friendly High Street in the country, where service personnel can receive discounts, support and guaranteed job interviews; these are only some of the ways that Great Dawley Town Council has helped offer support for our Armed Forces community.”