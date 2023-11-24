6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 24, 2023
- Advertisement -

Great Dawley Town Council receives prestigious Gold ERS Award

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Councillors and staff from Great Dawley Town Council have received the Gold Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Great Dawley Town Councillors with the Gold ERS Award
Great Dawley Town Councillors with the Gold ERS Award

The council says they are honoured to be the first in the country to receive the Gold Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

The Gold ERS award is only awarded to organisations who have passed their Bronze and Silver awards and can still proactively promote and advocate their support to the Armed Forces Community. The Town Council actively works with local partner organisations including RBL Dawley Branch and Club, Telford Mind, and Telford and Wrekin Council who help us organise events and services for the Armed Forces Community.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Shaun Davies, Chair of Great Dawley Town Council said:

“As Chair of Great Dawley Town Council, I’m honoured that we have received the Gold ERS Award. This is not just a recognition of our commitment to our armed forces community but also testament to the ongoing partnership work within the community”

Councillor Davies added:

“From holding regular events to raise funds for the RBL, Poppy Appeal and Help for Heroes, to having the first Armed Forces Friendly High Street in the country, where service personnel can receive discounts, support and guaranteed job interviews; these are only some of the ways that Great Dawley Town Council has helped offer support for our Armed Forces community.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP