Dash cam appeal over collision that led to deaths of four Shrewsbury teenagers

Police in North Wales investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving four Shrewsbury teenagers have issued an appeal for dash cam footage.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were reported missing on Sunday. Image: North Wales Police

The collision happened on the A4085 near Garreg Llanfrothen, Gwynedd and involved a silver Ford Fiesta which was discovered on Tuesday, November 21st.

Sadly, the four occupants – 16-year-old Jevon Hirst, 17-year-old Harvey Owen, 17-year-old Wilf Fitchett and 18-year-old Hugo Morris were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are particularly keen on obtaining dash cam footage from anybody who may have been travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday, 19th November and 10am on Tuesday 21st November to contact them.

Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

“A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.

“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

“We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.”

As is normal procedure with road traffic collisions, signage and cones have been placed at the location by the highways department.

North Wales Police urge anybody who may have information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat quoting reference number 23001169854.