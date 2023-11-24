Halls to host unique Shrewsbury Streetscape Project exhibition

The work of local artist and award-winning architect James St Clair Wade, who is five years into a unique project to record Shrewsbury’s historic streetscape in a series of architectural views, will be on show at an exhibition which opens next month.

Halls Fine Art is hosting the Shrewsbury Streetscape Project exhibition in the Darwin Gallery at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury which launches with an open evening from 5.30pm to 8pm on Wednesday, December 13 and runs until January 19.

James will be talking about his project, which began in 2019, and will be available to meet people who attend the open evening where mince pies and Christmas refreshments will be served.

Staff from Halls’ fine art and commercial teams will also be there to discuss fine art consignment and Shrewsbury town centre property.

The exhibition, which will be open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays, offers an exclusive opportunity to view a curated selection of James’ remarkable work, as well as paintings of the local area.

James’ finely executed work allows the whole length of each street to be seen simultaneously, capturing the buildings for posterity.

Limited edition signed prints, which would make an ideal Christmas gift, will be available to order during the exhibition.

To date, Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol, Quarry Place, St John’s Hill, Shoplatch, Pride Hill, Castle Street, Castle Foregate, St. Mary’s Place, St. Mary’s Street, Windsor Place, Dogpole, the south side of Town Walls, Milk Street, and Belmont have been completed.

Further work will be published at streetscapeproject.com as the project progresses. The website also features a documentary made by Andrew Spicer of Fairholme Films, which gives an insight into the process of producing a Streetscape drawing and some background to the project.

With the help of his wife, Katriona, James has set up a Shrewsbury Streetscape Project Facebook page dedicated to the project so that the public can watch its progress.

Abigal Molenaar, Halls Fine Art’s art specialist, said: “We are pleased to be able to showcase and celebrate the history of our town and support the work of the James St Clair Wade.

“Halls’ history is very much entwined with Shrewsbury town since our founding in 1845 and we are committed to helping it to flourish in the future through our various departments.

“The Streetscape Project is an amazing time capsule of present day Shrewsbury and we are delighted to be able to offer a dedicated exhibition space to show off the incredible talent of our local artists.”​