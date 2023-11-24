Unravel the mystery of Zog’s Christmas code at Haughmond Hill!

Get ready for a festive and exciting adventure at Haughmond Hill and attempt to Crack the Zog Christmas code.

There’s a festive twist to the much-loved Zog Trail at Haughmond Hill. Photo: Forestry England/Crown copyright

This Christmas, Haughmond Hill is adding a festive twist to the much-loved Zog Trail. Your task is to find new clues in the form of stickers on boards.

Once spotted, carefully observe the image and write down the first letter of the word it represents on your clue leaflet. As you make your way through the Zog Christmas code adventure, you’ll uncover hidden letters one by one, finally revealing a Christmas word.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Once you’ve cracked the final word, return your completed leaflet to Haughmond Hill Café, and you’ll receive a Zog decoration that will add a touch of magic to your Christmas tree.

To join in and solve the puzzle, you will need to buy a Zog Christmas clue leaflet for just £1.50 when you get to Haughmond Hill. Alternatively, you can get a Zog Trail pack for £4, which includes the clue leaflet for free.

The Christmas addition to the Zog Trail promises fun for all families this winter. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Zog and make this Christmas season truly special.