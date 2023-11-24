6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 24, 2023
- Advertisement -

Embrace the Festive Spirit at Market Drayton’s Christmas Shopping Market Day!

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

As the Christmas season approaches, Market Drayton is gearing up for a special Christmas Shopping Market Day on Wednesday 29th November.

This festive event will offer a magical shopping experience for locals and visitors alike.

What could be more Christmassy than warming your hands on a complimentary hot drink as you stroll around the festively decorated Indoor Market Hall and Street Market, browsing the unique gifts and products being sold by passionate tradespeople and craft makers as Christmas tunes fill the air.

- Advertisement -

Siobhan Noake, from LSD Promotions, said: “The Christmas Shopping Market Day is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, support local businesses, and enjoy the festive spirit. It’s a day filled with joy, unique finds, and the warmth of the season.

“The event aligns with Market Drayton’s commitment to promoting a vibrant local economy and fostering community connections. With an array of stalls offering everything from handmade crafts to festive treats, there’s something for everyone.

“We are delighted to announce that in addition to the festive fun, Santa Claus will be at the Market Drayton Indoor Market every Saturday in December from 12pm to 2pm, spreading joy and festive cheer.

“For a minimum donation of £1 per child, visitors can enjoy a magical encounter with Santa, with all proceeds going to Luna’s Legacy Charity.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP