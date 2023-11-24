Embrace the Festive Spirit at Market Drayton’s Christmas Shopping Market Day!

As the Christmas season approaches, Market Drayton is gearing up for a special Christmas Shopping Market Day on Wednesday 29th November.

This festive event will offer a magical shopping experience for locals and visitors alike.

What could be more Christmassy than warming your hands on a complimentary hot drink as you stroll around the festively decorated Indoor Market Hall and Street Market, browsing the unique gifts and products being sold by passionate tradespeople and craft makers as Christmas tunes fill the air.

- Advertisement -

Siobhan Noake, from LSD Promotions, said: “The Christmas Shopping Market Day is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, support local businesses, and enjoy the festive spirit. It’s a day filled with joy, unique finds, and the warmth of the season.

“The event aligns with Market Drayton’s commitment to promoting a vibrant local economy and fostering community connections. With an array of stalls offering everything from handmade crafts to festive treats, there’s something for everyone.

“We are delighted to announce that in addition to the festive fun, Santa Claus will be at the Market Drayton Indoor Market every Saturday in December from 12pm to 2pm, spreading joy and festive cheer.

“For a minimum donation of £1 per child, visitors can enjoy a magical encounter with Santa, with all proceeds going to Luna’s Legacy Charity.”