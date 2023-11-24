Christmas elves on the loose in Shrewsbury

Shoppers in Shrewsbury are being warned to be on the look-out for a group of naughty elves causing mischief in the run-up to Christmas.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID

More than 50 elves can be spotted in shop windows around the town centre getting up to all sorts of festive fun – with people being invited to share a picture of their favourite elf for the chance to win a £100 voucher for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.

The elves have been distributed by Shrewsbury BID as part of the town’s Christmas campaign, which also includes the return of a special postbox for children to post their letters to Father Christmas in The Square.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the elf trail was a new addition for this year and was already proving popular with shoppers and businesses alike.

She said: “We were delighted that so many businesses agreed to get involved by hosting an elf for the Christmas period – it’s going to be great fun for people to spot them in more than 50 windows around the town.

“We are asking people to post a picture of their favourite elf on social media with the hashtag #ShrewsElf and tag Original Shrewsbury to be in with a chance of winning a £100 shopping voucher.

“Elf trail postcards and Letters to Father Christmas templates containing wonderful illustrations by Shrewsbury artist Saffron Russell are available from various locations around the town centre, so we hope lots of people will join in the hunt.”

Jenny Muschner, of Blue Lemon in High Street, said: “The elf trail is a great idea and we are already seeing lots of interest from shoppers and children looking in our window to see what our elf is up to.

“Christmas is always a special time of year in Shrewsbury and initiatives like this all add to the unique shopping experience.”

Meanwhile, the postbox and Christmas tree in The Square have become a traditional part of the Shrewsbury festive scene, and children are once again being invited to use the postbox for their letters to Father Christmas.

Emma added: “There is a template for letters to Father Christmas on the Original Shrewsbury website and in local businesses, or children can simply use their own writing paper.

“The most important thing is to include an email address so Father Christmas can send his reply – and letters need to be posted by Thursday December 14.”