Autumn Statement 2023: Local reaction

Philip, Dunne MP, Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan have reacted to yesterday’s Autumn Statement.

In his Autumn Statement yesterday, the Chancellor set out tax cuts for 27 million people from January, by reducing the main rate of National Insurance Contributions from 12% to 10%. For the average worker earning £35,000 a year, that means a £450 tax cut.

Self-employed people will benefit from abolishing Class 2 NICs entirely, and cutting the rate of the Class 4 NICs top rate from 9 per cent to 8 per cent – with an average total saving of around £350 for someone earning £28,000 a year.

To support the lowest paid, the government will boost the National Living Wage to £11.44 an hour from April – a 9.8 per cent increase, benefiting 2.7 million workers. A full-time worker on the NLW will see their pay increase by over £1,800.

The Chancellor outlined the biggest business tax cut in modern British history by permanently enabling businesses to offset investments against their tax bills.

To support small businesses, the government will freeze the business rates multiplier for small businesses for a fourth consecutive year, saving an average shop £1,650. In addition, the Retail, Hospital and Leisure (RHL) relief is being extended, meaning a typical independent pub with a rateable value of £31,600 will get around £11,800 off their final business rates bill.

Dunne welcomes measures to support the rural economy in Autumn Statement

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed measures to cut taxes and support the rural economy in yesterday’s Autumn Statement from the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Dunne said: “The Autumn Statement from the Chancellor was a real shot in the arm for the UK economy, boosting investment and growth, while easing the tax burden for families and businesses.

“The Chancellor has been able to reap the rewards of falling inflation thanks to the responsible decisions he took this year. The measures outlined today provide a much-needed boost for families and businesses in South Shropshire.

“I am particularly pleased to see the hospitality industry given more support, which is a vital employer in South Shropshire – something I raised with the Chancellor last week. The extension of business rate relief, as well as frozen alcohol duty, is very welcome news for our local pubs and restaurants.

“The triple lock has been maintained, which will see the State Pension rise by 8.5%, and the lowest paid will receive a significant boost to the National Living Wage – helping to ease pressure on household bills.”

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

“The lack of investment for local government in today’s Autumn Statement is bitterly disappointing.

“We have seen no further investment for the services that matter most in our communities; protecting our most vulnerable adults and children, supporting economic growth or keeping our places clean and green. This is a huge missed opportunity.

“For our national economy to grow, we need our local areas to grow, and councils are also key to this.

“More and more of our residents need our services, but without adequate Government funding, the reality is that many will end up paying more council tax and getting less.”

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan claimed that the Autumn Statement fails to offer solutions to the two top issues in North Shropshire this winter – the state of health services and the lack of energy support during the cost-of-living crisis.

She has however welcomed the protection of the Triple Lock, which will help North Shropshire’s 26,000 pensioners.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The two top issues facing my constituents this year are the state of our NHS and the cost of energy bills. This Autumn Statement fails to address either problem.

“People in Shropshire are waiting months or years for a hospital operation, cancer treatment or mental health care, and they’re waiting hours for an ambulance. Many are worried about paying their energy bills, especially those off-grid and in harder to heat properties. We need real action on these crises – not short-term policies focused on the next election.

“Despite the cut to National Insurance, someone earning £35,000 will be paying £400 more tax next year as a result of the Conservatives stealth taxes on income, and if they have a mortgage rolling on to a variable rate that will go up too. This was a smoke and mirrors Statement and won’t fool my constituents.”

On the pensions Triple Lock, Helen Morgan added:

“After months of campaigning and a lot of needless uncertainty for our pensioners, it was good to see a commitment to keeping the pensions triple lock in place. Liberal Democrats are proud to have introduced it, and are the only party currently committing to it at the next election.

“We’ll be campaigning to make sure that the Triple Lock is kept in place and that North Shropshire’s 26,000 pensioners get the fair deal they deserve after a lifetime of work.”