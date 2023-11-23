12.6 C
CPRE seeking hedge planting volunteers this winter

CPRE Shropshire is now in the third year of its Hedgerow Heroes project and aims to plant a further 6km of new native hedgerow in the Shropshire countryside this winter.

Hedge planting in the Shropshire Hills
As well as providing shelter for livestock and helping with flooding issues, hedgerows provide fantastic wildlife corridors and a larder of blossom, berries and nuts for insects, birds and small mammals.

CPRE Shropshire is seeking volunteers to come and help us plant on a number of sites around Shropshire from early December until late February.

Volunteers can sign up online. Small groups of volunteers from local businesses are particularly welcome.

If you have not planted a tree or a hedge before, help will be on hand to show you how. Tools are provided (or bring your garden spade).

Sarah Jameson, Hedgerow Heroes project manager, said: “Hedge planting is a really great activity to do in the winter time.

“It gets you out into the countryside doing something helpful for nature and meeting like-minded people. Hot drinks and cake are also arranged!”

