Thursday, November 23, 2023
Festive fun at Derwen College Charity Christmas Fayre

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Embrace the festive spirit and get your Christmas shopping wrapped up early with a visit to Derwen College Christmas Fayre from 24 to 26 November.

Father and Mother Christmas
The three-day seasonal extravaganza offers something for everyone, including a popular Christmas Market, an audience with Santa and an array of shopping and eating opportunities.

The Christmas Fayre – from Friday, 24 November to Sunday, 26 November – will see a host of local artisan producers selling festive food, gifts, crafts and decorations. The market stalls will be offering unique hand-crafted present ideas alongside Derwen College’s own Garden Centre and Gift Shop merchandise. There’s also a bar and live music.

There will be late night shopping on Friday until 8pm, followed by Saturday opening (10am–4pm) and Sunday opening (10am–4pm).

Santa will be reading stories, while Mrs Christmas hands out gifts and chats to youngsters from their Christmas Kitchen on all three days (booking essential).

There will be festive food available to buy in the Walled Garden Café on all three days.

Throughout December, The Garden Centre & Gift Shop promises a sparkly festive welcome, with the sale of Christmas trees, Derwen Charity Christmas cards, seasonal plants, wreaths, decorations, and unique gifts and hampers. The Vintage Advantage charity shop will be brimming with yuletide pre-loved treasures including Christmas fashions, gifts and homeware.

The Orangery Restaurant will be starting its Christmas Menu on Monday, 27 November, and then serving Monday to Friday until 15 December (deposits and pre-booking required for groups of more than six).

What’s more, customers of Derwen Marketplace will be supporting Derwen College students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in their learning and work experience. At the same time, customers will be raising money for Derwen Charity, which further supports students with SEND to reach their aspirations.

